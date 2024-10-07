Shrewsbury’s 21st century Santa sleigh is to have anti-gravity skis.

Designer Johnathan Callwood has revealed how the brand-new sleigh is moving with the times and incorporating latest technology, which not only includes the anti-gravity skis, but the latest in audio visual technology.

“It will be lower, lighter and quicker as well as being more high-tech in keeping with the modern pace of society,” said Johnathan, a member of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club who will be unveiling the new sleigh in the run-up to Christmas.

Johnathan, the Rotary club’s vice president who is working with members of the Men in Sheds charity who are building the new sleigh at their Hadnall-based barn, has described how the Santa sleigh will be ‘unique’.

“It will be unique not only because of its design, but also its originality. “We looked at the design of other Santa sleighs in use around the UK as well as Europe and we believe we have come up with the most innovative design that the people of Shrewsbury will see first.

“It really will be ground breaking – and snow breaking.”

Helping Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club are multiple local business partners who are also sharing in the concept of providing something long term for the people of Shrewsbury.

Added Johnathan: “Like us, these companies, who don’t normally get involved in charitable work, want to provide a long-lasting project.

“It is so pleasing to have these companies on board, as well as Men in Sheds, who haven’t previously had an opportunity to engage in charitable work.

“This new project has allowed us to bring their proposals and aspirations forward and Rotary will have a sleigh fit for the 21st century.”