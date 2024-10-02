Meet the latest cute guide dogs to start training in Shrewsbury, as charity appeals for more homes

During the day, Huw and Bliss learn the skills they need to become a life-changing guide dog. But during their evenings and weekends, they get to relax and unwind in their new homes with their volunteer Fosterers.

The charity’s Fosterers take care of trainee guide dogs whilst they complete their formal training, which takes around six months.

Graham and Laura Bates from Shrewsbury are currently fostering Huw.

Graham said: “I’m so glad we made the decision to become fosterers, Huw is the second guide dog we have been lucky enough to foster he has a fantastic character and is a bundle of fun, it is a privilege to watch him progress in his training.

“These special dogs really do change lives and to be a part of that is such a wonderful feeling.

“If anyone is thinking about fostering go for it, it’s a fantastic experience”.

Natalie is a first-time fosterer and is currently looking after Bliss.

She said: “Being a new fosterer has been a wonderful first experience. Providing a loving home to Bliss, whilst she is in training is very rewarding to us as a family. We are supporting her on the journey to becoming a guide dog for someone with sight loss and in turn this is enabling us to have a dog in our life that can fit in around our busy lifestyle and work commitments.

“In the week, we drop her off and collect from ‘school’ every day, like having one of my children! She’s not alone all day, like a dog of our own would be whilst I’m at work, she’s learning new skills and happy fulfilling her role. Then at weekends, when we have more free time we get to enjoy and reap the rewards with her. It’s a win win for everyone! Yes, we will have to see her leave at some point to go on to the next chapter, but we know we’ve made a difference to these fabulous dogs and had much pleasure doing that”.

James Worthington, Guide Dogs Partnerships Manager, said: “Huw and Bliss are two of the latest dogs to join us at our centre in Shrewsbury.

“Their Fosterers drop them off at ‘school’ in the morning, and they spend their day with a Guide Dog Trainer, learning how to guide someone with sight loss.

“At the end of the day, they’re Fosterer takes them home where they can enjoy some cuddles, playtime and relax – ready for the next day.

“We need more Fosterers to take care of dogs like Huw and Bliss, so we can create more guide dog partnerships.

“Being a Fosterer for Guide Dogs is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to be a part of their journey and help prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“We’ll provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your dog when they arrive with you. Guide Dogs pays for essential costs, including food and vet bills, we just ask you to provide a bed, bowl and a couple of toys for him or her to enjoy.

“If you’d like to find out more about becoming a Fosterer for Guide Dogs around Shrewsbury, please do get in touch.

“With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

Huw is a black Golden Retriever cross Labrador, and Bliss is a yellow Labrador. They are both 14 months old, and all being well, they will hopefully qualify as working guide dogs when they are around two years old.

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. You must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

To find out more, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/fosterer or call 0800 781 1444.