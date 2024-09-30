Shropshire entrepreneur shortlisted for special recognition at Woman Who Solopreneur Awards 2024

Helen Pugh, founder of FlexAssist, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Special Recognition Award at the Woman Who Solopreneur Awards 2024.

This honour recognises women who have demonstrated exceptional resilience, dedication, and innovation in their business journeys.

Helen's nomination stands as a testament to her remarkable achievements as a solopreneur, overcoming significant challenges to build a successful business and also supporting the local community.

Helen's entrepreneurial journey began after health issues resulting from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) forced her to leave the traditional workplace.

Determined to forge her own path, she initially secured a remote freelance role supporting a local property management franchise.

Her exceptional work ethic and reliability led to increased demand for her services, and soon after, she established her own business, FlexAssist.

From supporting franchises across the UK to assisting property investors with research and acquisitions, Helen has built FlexAssist into a trusted name in the property sector.

The Woman Who Solopreneur Awards, founded by Sandra Garlick MBE, celebrate the achievements of female entrepreneurs who serve as role models and inspire others.

Sandra, an accomplished speaker, author, and founder of the Woman Who Achieves Academy, has created a platform that empowers women to share their stories of success and perseverance.

Each year, a select group of nominees are considered for the Special Recognition Award, highlighting their extraordinary contributions and dedication to their businesses. Helen Pugh's journey exemplifies this spirit of resilience and determination.

FlexAssist has flourished, providing remote administrative support for the property sector.

In addition to her business success, Helen authored a guide for short-term rental owners, “5* Stays - Navigating The Short Term Rental Landscape,” and is currently updating it to reflect new legislation. Her expertise in the property sector is vast, working with property investors, property management companies and sales and letting agents and advising on property auction.

Helen’s dedication extends beyond her business ventures, as she is actively involved in supporting her local community.

She partners with the charity Bethphage, raising nearly £1,000 last year through a physical challenge despite her health conditions.

This year, she has hosted a charity pre loved fashion event to continue her fundraising efforts. Additionally, she has written a heartfelt book, "A Tiny Flower, Lent Not Given - A Journey Through The Loss of Your Baby," aimed at helping parents cope with baby loss.

Having recently become CPD Accredited, she is also developing a course to help employers better support employees affected by such a loss, a cause she is passionate about bringing to the forefront of workplace policies.

Helen's nomination for the Special Recognition Award highlights not only her business achievements but also her deep commitment to making a positive impact on others. Her proudest accomplishments include building a thriving business despite facing significant personal and health challenges and completing her book, which reflects her resilience and dedication.

Looking to the future, Helen aims to expand FlexAssist’s reach, becoming the premier support resource for the property sector while fostering a supportive team and community engagement. Her vision also includes advocating for more empathetic policies around baby loss in the workplace, ensuring that both her business and advocacy efforts create meaningful change.

Helen said: "Winning this award will provide me with a platform to amplify my impact, opening doors to new opportunities and enhancing my business reputation. The recognition would serve as a powerful endorsement of my expertise and dedication, attracting potential clients and collaborators while further positioning FlexAssist as a leader in the property support industry."

Helen’s journey and nomination exemplify the values celebrated by the Woman Who Solopreneur Awards—resilience, empowerment, and dedication. As the awards ceremony approaches, Helen Pugh stands as an inspiring role model for other women in business, showing that with determination and passion, challenges can be overcome, and success can be achieved.