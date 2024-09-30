Shropshire Chamber Orchestra to Perform Benefit Concerts for Brain Tumour Charity

The Shropshire Chamber Orchestra (SCO) is set to host two special concerts this October in Wellington and Meole Brace, raising vital funds for The Team Cleo Fund, a registered supporter group for The Brain Tumour Charity.

SCO comprises of professional musicians from across the local area, donating their time and expertise for free.

The Meole Brace event is "pay as you feel", offering beautiful music with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

At the heart of the concerts will be emotional performances by Cleo's mother Jane as viola soloist alongside renowned local clarinettist Sally Oak.

They will perform Max Bruch's beautiful concerto, a personal and touching tribute to Cleo.

Led on this occasion by young conductor Bedwyn Lloyd Phillips, SCO concerts provide a wonderful opportunity for the community to enjoy high quality live classical music while supporting a crucial cause.

Join SCO in All Saints, Wellington on October 5 at 7.30pm and Holy Trinity, Meole Brace on Sunday, October 6, at 3pm to support live music and help make a difference in the fight against brain tumours.