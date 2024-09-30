Ludlow Swimming Club fundraiser planned

Ludlow swimming club for the past 30 years has been the cornerstone for young swimmers of Ludlow, the club aims to help develop young swimmers into the competitive side of swimming from interclub club championships all the way up to national and international standards.

The club has been incredibly successful in recent years having played a huge role in producing two Paris 2024 Olympic athletes Oliver Morgan and Charlie Brown (modern pentathlete) as well as producing large amounts of county level swimmers and a strong group of regional swimmers with a select few competing at a national level.

Sam Millington said: "I started swimming at Ludlow Swimming Club at the age of 10 due to a found love of swimming. At my time at swimming club I've competed at multiple levels from Shropshire county championships all the way to short course national winter championships. My time at swimming club not only involved competing but also making lifelong friends, learning how to push myself as a young athlete and developing my professional career in swim coaching and teaching.

"However, due to rising cost of living, venue hire costs, non returning swimmers and coaching costs since lockdown the club has suffered constant financial losses.

"Due to the club being a small independent non-profit charity it solely relies on funds from members and charity events to keep it going. The funds raised will help pay for coaching costs, venue hire, the chance for club members to gain coaching qualifications and transport to events which will be a huge help in the goal to keep swim club running!

"On October 4th 2024 myself and five of my closest friends will be embarking on a walk from the home of Ludlow Swimming Club Teme Leisure to the summit of Snowdon mountain in 72 hours which will involve camping throughout. This will be a massive challenge both physically and mentally however I strongly believe we will complete this feat.

"Any business that wish to feature on T-shirts we will be wearing please contact Sam Millington 07881238745."