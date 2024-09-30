Kick Out Cancer Cabaret raises £6,500 for local charities

Having persuaded eight male friends to bare all on the night, Di devised a programme for a Kick Cut Cancer Cabaret: an evening of burlesque, comedy and entertainment, with a ‘Full Monty’ routine as the finale – all in support of two local cancer treatment and palliative care charities.

After choreographing the routines, she spent months with the lads honing their moves, and countless hours practicing with her burlesque beauties.

Numerous local businesses, including McConnells, Karen Lloyd and Howdens, sponsored the event.

Ludlow Brewery, Sainsbury's, Blakemore Foundation and Bikold donated the first drink, while others gave exciting prizes for the raffle, including an overnight stay in the Ludlow Airstream, courtesy of Gaynor and Carl Huntbach.

A great sense of communal spirit saw friends and family chipping in with their time to make the bold plan a success.

Di joked about her little sweatshop empire of seamstresses, with Ang on velcro and sequins, mother-in-law Pat poppering shirts and Kat on frills.

The evening’s warm-up was taken care of by drag act Kiki and charmingly cheeky co-compère Serena Siren, whilst Ludlow's own burlesque troupe The Wicked Wenches offered a bevy of saucy performances, including an exuberantly loud and colourful Can-can.

Finally, it was curtain up for the much anticipated grand finale, ‘You Can Leave Your Hat On’ Full Monty – except the guys didn’t leave their hats on and really did go all the way... The atmosphere at the sold out event, which took place at Ludlow Assembly Rooms (LAR) on Saturday 8th June, was electric, with the audience dancing and cheering in the aisles. All the efforts had been worth it, as the event raised a total of £6,500!

Last week saw the official handover over the proceeds, with Severn Hospice and Lingen Davies each receiving a cheque for £3,250.

“What an incredible amount … well done to you and everyone involved,” says Karen Roberts, Community and Volunteer Fundraiser of Lingen Davies.

LAR were thrilled to have served as the venue for the amazing show – not only did it raise desperately needed money for a good cause, but it also promoted the profile of Ludlow’s leading rural arts and entertainment venue.

A happy Di concludes: “So many people joined forces to create a spectacular and memorable night, and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Something good came out of such a lot of fun, so here’s to the next one – watch this space!”

Special thanks go to Ludlow Rugby Club, Jess at the Rose and Crown and LAR for the use of rehearsal space, and to photographer Mike Dodson who generously gave his time.