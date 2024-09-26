Travel Event Will Beat the Winter Blues

Their Luxury Travel Showcase is taking place on Sunday, November 3rd from 10am until 2pm at St Mary’s Church in the heart of Shrewsbury.

Peakes Travel Elite has lined up a range of tour operators from around the UK who can provide expertise in the world of cruise, touring and adventure.

“Whether you want holiday inspiration or have an idea in mind that needs finessing, this is a great opportunity to get those plans sorted,” said Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite. “We have secured our top trusted tour operators who can provide holiday itineraries, from small getaways to those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list trips. Plus, our expert team will be there with an extended list of travel operator options to cover every possible adventure.”

Confirmed tour operators include Prestige Holidays, Safari Consultants, AE Expeditions, Distinctive Americas, Joules Verne, Inside Asia, Kirker Holidays, Travel Gallery, Fred. Holidays, and Star Clipper.

“This will be our third time running the travel event. We hope to build on the success of the last two years where holiday bookings have grown year on year.”

St Mary’s Church, a one-minute walk from the top of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury, will be transformed for the travel showcase event.

“Sitting down face to face with travel experts is a much richer experience than searching for holiday ideas online. Whether you’re ready to book a Caribbean cruise or want some ideas for an adventure holiday, collectively we can answer all your questions and give guidance on costs and travel requirements.

“It's a chance to start the ball rolling with your holiday planning with an introductory chat, and then we can invite you for a follow-up appointment in our luxury travel lounge to finalise the details at a time that suits you. Join us at the Travel Showcase and plan how you’re going to escape this dreary weather!”

To book a free place at the travel event on Sunday, November 3rd email sales@peakestravelelite.co.uk or call 01743 233234.