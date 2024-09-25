Volunteer helpers needed for day centre - can you spare some time?

“This role is both really good fun and rewarding,” says Tina Mahoney, Senior Volunteer Recruitment Coordinator. “Our volunteers love being part of a team that's helping others.”

The day centre, run by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, is situated at Monkmoor Court, Oswestry, and is open to members each Thursday.

Day centre helpers assist with the running of the day centre – meeting and greeting the regulars, making and serving refreshments, chatting to guests and getting involved in the activities.

The role requires volunteers to be available on Thursdays between approximately 10am and 2pm (times may vary slightly).

The day centres take place weekly and offer local older people the opportunity to socialise with others, enjoy a two-course hot meal and take part in a variety of social activities.

This is a great opportunity to join a friendly team and to help make a difference to lonely older people in the local area.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 years and a DBS check will be needed for this role which we will arrange.

Please contact Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s volunteer recruitment team on 01743 233123 ext. 283 for further information and an application pack. Alternatively, visit ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk or email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk.

By Phil Gillam - Contributor