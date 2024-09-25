Play area revamped thanks to community's fundraising efforts

Villagers attended the opening ceremony as Tony cut the tape to new pieces of equipment and refurbished favourites. He praised the efforts that had gone into raising the £53,500 pounds that had been raised to achieve the refurbishment and the purchase of new pieces of equipment.

In December 2021 the communities “Let’s Play Edgmond” group of councillors with support from Edgmond Scouting Group ran tabletop sales in the village hall and a total of 11,000 hours of volunteer time was used to raise money for the refurbishment. A £5,000 grant was secured from the Georgia Williams Trust for one of the pieces of equipment and local play area specialist Tim Simmonds helped with the construction of the play area.

Once re-opened lots of local children went on to the newer pieces of equipment, climbing frame, a basket swing and a full access roundabout and a long swing, bought with the grant from the Georgia Williams Trust and a plaque dedicated to this pieces contribution was fixed to the equipment.

The newly refurbished area. Photo: Yvonne Brunger

It was a fun afternoon, and a good time was had by all, with refreshments served at Edgmond bowling club next to the play area.

By Allan Wilson - Contributor