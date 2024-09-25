Oswestry historian to present talk as part of church anniversary events programme

Commencing at 3pm, the talk, entitled "The impact of the church restorations on the church monuments", is part of a programme of events, including concerts and other talks, arranged by St Oswald's parish church to mark the 150th anniversary of the re-opening of Oswestry's medieval parish church in October 1874 after major renovation works had been carried out between 1872 and 1874.

The restoration programme included the lowering of the church floor, and the installation of new tiled floors in both nave and chancel - replacing the old floors which were described as in a very bad state, uneven, and incorporating around 150 gravestones, laid flat, some dating back to the 17th century. These changes caused some local disagreement at the time - and some of the old gravestones eventually ended up in the church tower.

Admission to the talk is free of charge.

By Your World Contributor