Appeal for old or no longer in use spectacles

Over 500 million people worldwide are in dire need of corrective eyewear and do not have access to eyeglasses. As such, they lack something that most of us take for granted - the gift of clear vision.

Market Drayton Rotary Group is committed to changing this by way of their SpecSort initiative, and Optometrist husband and wife team, Eva and Sam Dave, the owners of Style Optique, continue to play an active role in this drive for spectacle donations.

Style Optique has once again launched a ‘Gift and Receive’ campaign, whereby anyone who donates no-longer-in-use eyewear to benefit those in need, will receive a retail credit in return.

The appeal is for old, retired, expired, unwanted, or no-longer-in-use eyeglasses that may currently be tucked away in a drawer and could be put to good use instead. Anyone who donates frames to Style Optique before the end of September 2024 will receive a £75 gift certificate, redeemable towards any new eyewear at Style Optique this month.

As part of this pay-it-forward campaign, Style Optique also offers complimentary eyewear styling guidance to assist with the purchasing of new frames, so that those who donate not only give the gift of vision but also benefit from finding new frames that they are truly excited to wear.

“This is our way of raising awareness about an essential cause that is especially close to our hearts,” shared Eva Dave. “We want to thank those who donate to this wonderful cause and ensure their next eyewear purchase inspires them to feel their best every day,” Dave continued.

All donated glasses will then be collected by the Market Drayton Rotary Group which will, in turn, donate them to those in need throughout the world.

For further details, or to contact Eva and Sam Dave, please email: info@styleoptique.co.uk

By Eva Dave - Contributor