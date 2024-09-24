Telford brothers take on 100km walk to raise awareness for mental health

The walk took place from Saturday, 21 September at 1pm, and they arrived back in Telford around 8.35am on Sunday, 22 September. The challenge was inspired by the loss of a close friend, Tom, who tragically took his own life due to mental health struggles. This devastating experience motivated the brothers to raise awareness and funds for two local mental health charities: Tom’s Hub and Primal Instincts, both of which support those battling mental health issues.

The funds raised, nearly £2,000, will be split between these two vital charities. Ricoh UK Products Ltd will also generously contribute a top-up donation to the cause, helping to amplify the impact of Tony and Cory's efforts.

Tom's Hub is a family-run charity that offers a weekly drop-in centre at the Lighthouse Church in Ketley, providing a space for people to talk and relax over a cup of tea. The charity also organises outings to help individuals take their minds off their mental health battles. More on Tom's story can be found on Facebook.

Primal Instincts is a men's mental health charity that offers a variety of support activities including Walk 'n' Talk sessions, weekly challenges, and group events such as cold water plunges. They aim to create a "brotherhood" of support, with the long-term goal of establishing a men's health centre. Learn more about their work at primal-instincts.co.uk

The journey was gruelling not only due to the sheer distance but also the harsh weather conditions. The brothers faced relentless rain for 17 hours and encountered two lightning storms, with the Met Office issuing warnings throughout. Despite the challenging circumstances, Tony and Cory pushed through, even taking a few detours to ensure their safety.

Tony and Cory at the start of their journey. Photo: Ricoh

The elevation gain of 425 metres over the course of the journey was comparable to walking up the Wrekin, one of Shropshire’s most well-known hills, which has an elevation of 407 metres. "Our feet are no longer feet," joked the brothers after finishing the challenge, drenched but triumphant.

Tony and Cory reflected on the experience, saying: "It was challenging both mentally and physically, but with perseverance, it turned out to be deeply rewarding, revealing what we can accomplish when we truly commit ourselves."

The success of the walk wouldn't have been possible without the overwhelming support of friends, family, and colleagues, who sent donations and messages of encouragement throughout the night. The funds raised will go directly to supporting the incredible work of Tom’s Hub and Primal Instincts, ensuring that others struggling with their mental health receive the help they need.

There’s still time to donate via their JustGiving: gofundme.com/f/100km-walk-in-24-hours-birkenhead-telford

Cory and Tony arrive back in Telford. Photo: Ricoh

Congratulations to Tony and Cory Norton-Wilkes for their inspiring achievement, and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported this cause. The brothers have not only completed an incredible physical challenge but have also shone a light on the importance of mental health awareness in our community.

By Courtney Redding - Contributor