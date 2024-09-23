Wellington to welcome 30-piece orchestra for its very own 'mini-prom'

On Saturday, 5 October a concert has been arranged to support the fundraising for the pipe organ at Wellington All Saints Parish Church and ‘Team Cleo’ - the Brain Tumour Charity. This concert will feature the highly talented Shropshire Chamber Orchestra, who last performed at All Saints in 2022 and have been asked to return by popular demand. This will be the second time that a 30-piece orchestra have performed in Wellington; an opportunity not to be missed.

Shropshire Chamber Orchestra is a group of local musicians who perform music for local people raising money for local charities. The name reflects the location and soloists are usually regular players with the orchestra.

On the October 5 they will perform three pieces:

Brahms, Tragic Overture

Bruch, Concerto for Viola and Clarinet

Beethoven Symphony Number 5

The concert will start at 7.30pm in All Saints Parish Church, Wellington (TF1 3HA). Tickets £10, under 16s free, and can be booked by phoning 07976 100321.

Proceeds will go towards All Saints Church Organ restoration and ‘Team Cleo Fund’ The Brain Tumour Charity.

By Andrew Beach - Contributor