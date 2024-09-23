New features for Bridgnorth 10k

Runners in the Bridgnorth 10k on Sunday, October 20 will be able to test themselves in timed sections during the race.

In keeping with the challenging route – which is also new this year – runners will be clocked over the Cartway and Railway Street climbs to see who will be ‘Cartway Conqueror’ and claim the ‘Railway Street Rocket’ prize.

These are the steepest parts of the 6.22-miles course, which starts and finishes on the High Street, from 11am, and add to the challenges as the race celebrates its 10th anniversary.

A prize will be awarded to the winners of those timed segments, while the first ‘locals’ – those with WV15 and WV16 postcodes – will also receive prizes.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We are excited to introduce these new features.

“We want to improve the race year on year to enhance the race experience for everyone and we feel these do exactly that.

“The first step we took towards doing this was getting the course officially measured for the first time.

“We believe these timed sections will add a fun element, as well as be an extra incentive for climbing those hills when the going gets tough!”

More than 100 places are still available for the event, which can accommodate up to 500 runners – its biggest field – and Vicky has urged those thinking of taking part to enter as soon as possible.

“We want as many people to sign up as soon as they can, especially as all profits will go to a local charity,” she added.

“It’s an event that the whole community gets behind and we want runners and spectators alike to enjoy the special atmosphere the race and the people of Bridgnorth create.”

Runners will be able to test themselves in timed sections. Photo: Courtesy of sportspics

There will also be prizes for the first, second and third placed males and females overall and age category prizes for the winning male and female over-40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. All finishers receive a superb technical T-shirt, a medal and a water bottle.

Entry to the race costs £23 for affiliated club runners and £25 for unaffiliated runners. Anyone interested in entering should visit stuweb.co.uk/events/2024/10/20/4444/ entries close at midnight on October 17, 2024.

Organisers also welcome the support of local businesses. With a range of sponsorship options available, anyone interested is urged to make contact urgently by emailing enquiries@bridgnorthrunningclub.co.uk

By Tim Nash - Contributor