Get your costumes ready and kick off spooky season at Shrewsbury Comic Con!

We have a great line up of VIP guests, including Matt Hill a voice-over artist from Canada who is making his first UK convention appearance. Matt is perhaps best known for voicing Ed from Ed, Edd n Eddy. Craig David Dowsett and Amber Doig-Thorne from the horror film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey will also be in attendance. As will Willie Coppen, most famous for playing an Ewok in Return of the Jedi, with his son actor and comedian George Coppen.

Our comic guests include award-winning Marvel and DC comic artist Mike Perkins; novelist, horror writer, and co-creator of the Lucifer comics, M R Carey; Patrick Goddard from 2000AD and Judge Dredd magazine, whose concept art was developed into the costume for the Thirteenth Doctor; and Mike Collins who has drawn for Marvel, 2000AD, DC and most recently Doctor Who.

There are plenty of activities at the comic con as well. Board gaming with from local business Nerdy. Hosted games with The Shropshire Dungeon Master. A cosplay competition, generously sponsored by DVDMegaStore and run by The East Midlands Garrison. There will be a large gaming marquee from Adaptive Gaming, who are bringing every console and every game, including VR! Manga drawing workshops with Eira Richards, and a comic book publishing seminar with Shane Chebsey from Scratch Comics Publications. There will be spooky Warhammer games from Shrewsbury Wargames Society and The Shrewsbury Biscuit Podcast is recording an episode live on the day. Shrewsbury Wargames Society are also hosting a drop-in model painting workshop.

VIP Guest Matt Hill, voice of Ed. Photo: Shrewsbury Comic Con

The Preston City Ghostbusters will be there on the day offering a fun and interactive experience, as will a Jurassic Park Jeep, complete with Dr John Hammond lookalike. Lightning McQueen will also be there. Cosplay groups The East Midlands Garrison and The Dragon Order will also be there, raising funds for PASIC: Cancer Support for Children and Young People.

Award winning Marvel and DC comic artist, and Shrewsbury local, Mike Perkins. Photo: Shrewsbury Comic Con

The football club is a little way out of town, so we are running a free minibus to and from Shrewsbury Railway station all day.

Visit shrewsburycomiccon.com for more information and our Facebook page for the latest updates. Discounted admission tickets are on sale until October 3, but attendees can also pay full price on the door. Cash and card accepted.

By Nick Goddard - Contributor