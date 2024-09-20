The UK’s biggest bonsai event heading to Telford in October
The highly anticipated Bonsai Show Live, the largest bonsai event in the UK, returns this year, taking place at The International Centre, Telford. Held only once every two years, this two-day event opens on October 5, promises to showcase the finest bonsai talent from across Europe and the UK.
The show will feature live stage demonstrations by some of the top bonsai artists, including Mauro Stemberger (Italy), Caroline Scott (UK), Rammon Hamers (The Netherlands), and Rob Atkinson (UK). Special guest appearances will also be made by renowned bonsai masters Peter Chan (UK) and Yoshiro Ohno (Japan).
In addition to the demonstrations, visitors can explore the UK National Bonsai Exhibition, which will feature 70 exquisite bonsai exhibits. The event will also host the largest gathering of bonsai-related traders, offering enthusiasts a chance to shop for tools, pots, and other bonsai essentials.
This is a must-attend event for bonsai lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.
More information and tickets are available at thebonsaishowlive.co.uk
Sponsors: Beechfield Bonsai, Shifnal, Shropshire.
By Mark Akins - Contributor