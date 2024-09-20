The UK’s biggest bonsai event heading to Telford in October

The show will feature live stage demonstrations by some of the top bonsai artists, including Mauro Stemberger (Italy), Caroline Scott (UK), Rammon Hamers (The Netherlands), and Rob Atkinson (UK). Special guest appearances will also be made by renowned bonsai masters Peter Chan (UK) and Yoshiro Ohno (Japan).

In addition to the demonstrations, visitors can explore the UK National Bonsai Exhibition, which will feature 70 exquisite bonsai exhibits. The event will also host the largest gathering of bonsai-related traders, offering enthusiasts a chance to shop for tools, pots, and other bonsai essentials.

This is a must-attend event for bonsai lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

More information and tickets are available at thebonsaishowlive.co.uk

Sponsors: Beechfield Bonsai, Shifnal, Shropshire.

By Mark Akins - Contributor