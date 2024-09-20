Multi-award winning folk fusion group bringing their signature sound to Shrewsbury

Hailing from the Isle of Skye in Scotland, the Peatbog Faeries are renowned for their inventive blend of traditional jigs and reels with contemporary dance music, drawing inspiration from jazz, pop, techno and more.

The group make music which is completely original, upbeat and intense in the best possible way, constantly developing and growing while maintaining the signature sound that put them on the map.

Made up of talented Shetlander Norman Willmore on keys and alto sax, renowned multi-instrumentalist Innes Watson on acoustic guitar, fiddle and vocals, Stu Brown on drums, electronics and percussion, Peter Morrison on pipes and whistles, Ross Couper on fiddle and vocals, Tom Salter on guitar and Innes Hutton on bass, the band are ready to delight audiences up and down the country this summer, following successful tour runs in late 2023 and early 2024.

Peter Morrison of the Peatbog Faeries said: “We can’t wait to continue our tour and visit even more new locations, as well as some regular venues that we always love to play. We’ve been delighted with the reaction to our new album, I See a World, and can’t wait to play our new music live for you all, along with some old favourites. We hope everyone in Shrewsbury is ready to bring the energy and make it a night to remember!”

Since forming in 1991, the Peatbog Faeries have steadily grown in popularity and success, building up a loyal fanbase not just in Scotland but around the world. The band have taken their unique, experimental brand of music to audiences across the globe, from Australia to Africa, North America, Asia and beyond.

The group have amassed a number of accolades over the years, including the Scots Trad Music Live Act of the Year Award twice, and the Hands Up for Trad Landmark Award. They have released eight studio albums and two live albums, including their latest, I See a World, which was released in August 2023.

To see the Peatbog Faeries on tour at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury on Saturday 2nd November 2024, visit peatbogfaeries.com.

By Lily Black - Contributor