Coffee morning in Oakengates to raise funds for Macmillan
The Station Hotel in Oakengates is holding a Macmillan coffee morning on Saturday, September 28 at 10am, organised by Michelle Coaten.
There will tasty cakes served with tea and coffee, and a raffle with some amazing prizes - tickets can be purchased on the morning of the event or behind the bar at the Station Hotel.
All monies raised from the raffle will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support and the Deansley unit at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.
By Glenice Finney - Contributor