Charity working to re-build its Santa sleigh

The 35-year-old sleigh, which has been instrumental in Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s highly successful Christmas fundraising campaigns for local charities, is undergoing a complete rebuild in a barn near Hadnall which is the home of the Sansaw Men in Sheds group.

Members of the 20-strong group have taken on the massive task under the supervision of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s vice president Johnathan Callwood who has already praised the strong early efforts to create a robust chassis with an aluminium chequer plate floor.

He said: “I purchased the trailer from someone I know in the Black Country. Rotary club president David Morris organised the collection and I arranged with Shropshire Stainless and Aluminium to donate materials for the new trailer base.

“Welfix have also donated fixings and glue. Price Fallows have agreed to provide materials and to make the anti-gravity skis for the new sleigh – free of charge! I’ve spoken with Theatre Severn to arrange with one of their lighting designers to design the lighting and effects for the new sleigh and Border Automotive have also very kindly agreed to supply all the paint for the new sleigh free of charge.

“The generosity and willingness to help with this project from local businesses has really helped us and we look forward to introducing the new sleigh this Christmas.”

Instrumental in creating the new trailer chassis is Men in Sheds group member Andrew Slawson, Rotarian and architect Peter Dimelow, and Harold Morgan, a retired Rolls Royce engineer.

“The men are already working so enthusiastically - and voluntarily - on creating a greatly-needed new sleigh which is fantastic news for all those who actively support the Rotary Santa sleigh year-on-year,” said David.

“For them it is a labour of love which Shrewsbury Severn Rotary greatly appreciates and cannot express its thanks enough.”

The Sansaw Men in Sheds group, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in October, readily agreed to take on the massive project when approached by the Rotary club. And Andrew outlined how they will create a brand new Santa sleigh.

“It arrived as a bare chassis, just the floor without the sides. We started by cutting four foot off the back and then re-attaching the four stanchions. We took off all the underneath wiring so that it was stripped bear underneath. This was replaced with aluminium plating which was then cut into checkerboard style and fitted.

“We are now awaiting directions from Johnathan to take the build to the next stage.”

Andrew added that one of the next tasks will be to sort out the socket and wiring for the tail lights. “We have access to a lot of equipment, from vices to angle grinders and welders – mig, stick and ark. We have had to buy bolts, screws and glue to stick the Checkerboard floor. And if we need to use wood we have sufficient in-house.”

By Peter Love - Contributor