Canal Society's social media community expands

Steve Jerman from West Felton was that man in question, he said, "I was surprised and delighted to be given the beer, which incidentally tastes great, and I’m glad I found the canal Facebook group – it’s somehow so British and I especially like the wildlife pictures.

"I grew up near Oswestry and I’ve just moved back to the area having lived for more than two decades on the high desert plains in Boise, Idaho, in the USA and it’s great to be back where the fields are smaller and greener in the wonderful Shropshire countryside. We often walk our dog along the Montgomery Canal, and I’m so impressed by all the work that’s going on – and all done by volunteers! Maybe I’ll join them sometime."

Monty’s Brewery, an extremely successful local business, donates a percentage from every pint of Navigation Ale sold to the restoration of the Montgomery Canal.

By Chris Bryan-Smith - Contributor