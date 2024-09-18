Sparks fly in Shrewsbury as bridge removal begins in Raven Meadows

Just before midnight the contractors began the task of removing the interconnecting footway that was once connecting the Darwin Shopping Centre, the multi-storey car park and the Riverside Shopping Centre.

These bridges are no longer needed so will be brought down to make way for the new regenerated area as part of the Shrewsbury Plan. The contractors used remote controlled pneumatic drills to sever the connections from the bridge to the buildings. Cutting through the steel that has fixed these structures together took a bit more serious equipment in the form of oxy-acetylene torches which rained sparks down to the ground in the noisy evening.

Contractors in bright orange hi-vis suits monitored the events and were seen with a decibel meter monitoring the sound levels spilling from the tunnel like work area.

Sparks raining down from disconnection. Photo: Bob Griffiths

Using a drone and digital camera, Bob Griffiths was able to make these photos of the works getting underway, the bridges should be down by the end of the week according to the contractors.

Wider view of the scene showing workers, vehicles and sparks being ejected from the work. Photo: Bob Griffiths

By Your World Contributor