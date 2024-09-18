Shropshire theatre star to appear at major business conference

Lucy Key who has appeared as Maria in West Side Story for productions in London and the UK No.1 tour and Manda in the BBC One drama Being April will appear alongside her Performing Perfectly colleague, Georgie Partridge at the ScaleX Summit in ICC Belfast this November.

Together the pair will draw on their extensive backgrounds in theatre and beyond to address over 900 business leaders and entrepreneurs on how to enhance their personal communication style and how to boost their self-assurance in various professional settings.

The brainchild of Simple Scaling co-founders, Brendan McGurgan and Claire Colvin, attendees at the ScaleX Summit will also hear from wellness authority and bestselling author Níall Ó Murchú and globally renowned entrepreneur, Daniel Priestley.

During the event topics including how to: become a key person of influence; optimise your mental performance; communicate with confidence and much more will be explored in detail.

Other speakers announced for the summit include serial entrepreneurs Norman Crowley and Jack Daly; mental performance master Dr Mithu Storoni and scaling expert Mac Lackey.

Attendees at the summit will also hear from two-time British Grand Prix winner and co-founder of The Whisper Group, David Coulthard.

David, whose storied racing career saw him drive for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull Racing before co-founding production company The Whisper Group, one of Europe’s fastest growing media production companies is excited to return to Belfast and take part in the ground-breaking gathering.

“One of the last times I was in Belfast was in 2018 with Red Bull Racing for a Formula 1 demo, it is a fantastic city and I am looking forward to returning for the ScaleX Summit,” said David.

“Having lived my earlier life as a Formula 1 driver, I still function at my best when there is pressure to perform. I’m used to analysing information quickly, evaluating the risks and rewards, then making a rapid decision to produce a winning outcome.

“Sport and business are very similar in that regard. In both fields there are lots of important decisions that need to be made quickly and calmly.

“I’m looking forward to meeting many likeminded business people and contributing to the event in order to help them take their businesses to the next level.”

Brendan McGurgan, Director and Co-Founder of Simple Scaling said: “We’re delighted to bring David Coulthard to Belfast as part of this year’s ScaleX Summit.

“His experience and knowledge perfectly complements our panel of world class speakers.

“The ScaleX Summit is the perfect platform from which to take the first meaningful step on the road to scaling successfully.”

Claire Colvin, Director and Co-Founder of Simple Scaling added: “This year’s ScaleX Summit will help great people do great things with their businesses.

“It isn’t about discovering powerful leaders, it’s about helping people in leadership positions discover the power of their own voice and make the mindset shift required to successfully scale their business.”

The ScaleX Summit will provide an opportunity to gain valuable insights and practical strategies that leaders can implement immediately on their scaling journey.

It will also provide opportunities to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and innovators from diverse industries and backgrounds.

For more information and to secure your place at the summit, visit scalexsummit.com.

By Adam Morton - Contributor