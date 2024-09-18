Shropshire inspires author's new murder mystery novel

The book is a murder mystery set in and around the town of Wem in 1643, against the backdrop of the English Civil war. As mutilated bodies are discovered the local magistrate points the finger at witchcraft. Whereas his assistant John Carne seeks reason where others see demons and witches.

Ruth was inspired by her time living in Shropshire, especially the bleak beauty of the Mosses in the North of the county. With their eerie atmosphere, it’s easy to believe evil walks abroad. There she envisaged her hero and heroine striding across the landscape, amongst all the violence and uncertainty of the war, fighting injustice and overcoming the obstacles that beset them.

The Witchfinder’s Assistant is published by One More Chapter, part of HarperCollins. It’s available through all the usual outlets but why not support one of the brilliant local independent bookshops in the county.

Ruth will be signing books at Bookshrop in Whitchurch from 11am to 12 noon on Saturday, 5 October.

