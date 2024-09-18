One night only in Wem: A Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel

On October 4, two talented professional singer-songwriters from the North West, Tim Chu and Ian Bailey, will deliver the music of Simon & Garfunkel in their own unique way but with all the vocal nuances, dynamics and phrasing that make Simon & Garfunkel unique.

Chu and Bailey have grown up listening to Simon & Garfunkel’s music with both the composition and vocal blend having a strong influence on their respective professional careers. After years of busy individual touring schedules both Tim and Ian have now found the time to concentrate on this venture delivering the music of Simon & Garfunkel in their own unique way that also honours the original recordings, without falling into the regular tribute act category. There are no costumes, wigs or make up! Just two great musicians producing an ambient collection of some of Simon & Garfunkel’s much loved hits.

Rose Horner, Director of Wem Town Hall says: "We are privileged to have this show coming to Wem - the only performance in the West Midlands! This is not your usual tribute act but a study in the music of two great performers. If you love the hits of Simon & Garfunkel or listening to exceptional live music, this show is not to be missed!"

Don’t miss this one night musical treat at Wem Town Hall on Friday, 4 October at 7.30pm. Book tickets at wemtownhall.co.uk or call 01939 232299.

By Emma Jones - Contributor