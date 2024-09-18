Meet the governor at HMP Stoke Heath marking National Fitness Day

Mark Greenhaf, alongside other hard-working prison staff, is playing a crucial role in supporting the prison system through challenging times, with prisons until recently close to full. Staff will play a key role in rebuilding the prison system so that it is more effective at cutting reoffending rates among those leaving prison.

After starting out as a prison officer, Mark spent 14 years as a Physical Education Instructor (PEI) before moving his way up through the system and becoming a governor. He is passionate about the benefits of sport and exercise inside prison.

He says: “Before becoming a governor, I was a PEI for 14 years helping prisoners to stay fit and healthy. I saw first-hand the impact it had on their mental health and self-esteem.

“I’ve played competitive sport for a big part of my adult life and believe it is often a catalyst in helping people understand the importance of camaraderie, teamwork, patience, and tolerance.

“Now that I’m a Governor, I spend less time with the prisoners day-to-day, but I still understand the important role fitness plays in the overall wellbeing of prisoners and ensuring the prison is a safe place to work and live.”

Prison staff at HMP Stoke Heath and across the country are doing an extraordinary job in challenging conditions. They will play a crucial role in supporting the prison system to make prisons safer and protect the public. You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. All staff who have served as a Prison Officer for a year can go on to qualify as a PEI.

HMP Stoke Heath, a men's prison and young offender institution holding around 800 prisoners

By Tom Rostance - Contributor