Meet the governor at HMP Stoke Heath marking National Fitness Day
A prison governor with a passion for exercise and sport in Shropshire, explains how he has used his own interests and skillset throughout his career to help rehabilitate prisoners in his local prison, on National Fitness Day.
Mark Greenhaf, alongside other hard-working prison staff, is playing a crucial role in supporting the prison system through challenging times, with prisons until recently close to full. Staff will play a key role in rebuilding the prison system so that it is more effective at cutting reoffending rates among those leaving prison.
After starting out as a prison officer, Mark spent 14 years as a Physical Education Instructor (PEI) before moving his way up through the system and becoming a governor. He is passionate about the benefits of sport and exercise inside prison.
He says: “Before becoming a governor, I was a PEI for 14 years helping prisoners to stay fit and healthy. I saw first-hand the impact it had on their mental health and self-esteem.
“I’ve played competitive sport for a big part of my adult life and believe it is often a catalyst in helping people understand the importance of camaraderie, teamwork, patience, and tolerance.
“Now that I’m a Governor, I spend less time with the prisoners day-to-day, but I still understand the important role fitness plays in the overall wellbeing of prisoners and ensuring the prison is a safe place to work and live.”
Prison staff at HMP Stoke Heath and across the country are doing an extraordinary job in challenging conditions. They will play a crucial role in supporting the prison system to make prisons safer and protect the public. You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. All staff who have served as a Prison Officer for a year can go on to qualify as a PEI.
HMP Stoke Heath, a men’s prison and young offender institution holding around 800 prisoners, is looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making.
Applications for prison officer roles at HMP Stoke Heath are now open. Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding new career can apply or find out more by visiting prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk
By Tom Rostance - Contributor