Head chef's 'dedication' sees him nominated for top award
Coverage Care Services, a not-for-profit provider of care and support for older people across Shropshire, is thrilled to announce that Head Chef, Dan Webster at their Montgomery House residential home in Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, has been named a finalist in the Care Chef of the Year category at the National Care Awards.
The prestigious awards ceremony will take place at the ExCel Centre in London on November, 29.
Dan’s passion for creating nutritious and tasty meals has transformed mealtimes at Montgomery House, making dining a highlight for all residents. His dedication to culinary excellence has earned him this well-deserved recognition, and Coverage Care Services is proud to celebrate his achievements.
By Nicky Spencer - Contributor