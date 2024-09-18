Flamenco spectacular coming to Ludlow

If you didn't catch Mi Flamenco the first time round at Ludlow Assembly Rooms in 2022, this show is highly recommended. Mi Flamenco, produced by UK-based husband and wife team, Ester and Uri Tal, is an amalgam of extraordinary flamenco artists who come together to create theatrical flamenco experiences.

Echoes is full of surprises, so for those familiar with Spain or wanting to know more about the hidden gems of Andalusian and flamenco culture, this is the show for you.

Described in a review by Mathew Jenkin of News Shopper Review, Mi Flamenco are known for their "gut-wrenchingly beautiful dance..." However, there is something for all music and dance lovers as well as flamenco aficionados.

With live original music composed for cello and guitar by Uri Tal, the exhilarating pulse of flamenco rhythm and dance alongside atmospheric film, this show promises to reach into the hearts of a variety of theatre-goers.

Catch Mi Flamenco in this immersive flamenco experience at Ludlow Assembly Rooms at 7.30pm on November 7, tickets from ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk or call the box office on 01584 878141.

Echoes by Mi Flamenco is coming to Ludlow. Photo: Mi Flamenco

By Ester Tal - Contributor