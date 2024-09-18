Bishop rides his Harley-Davidson for annual churches event

The Open Church Day is always the second Saturday of September, and is part of the national event, Ride+Stride. Nearly all our Anglican churches, and several other denominations are open.

Bishop Richard Jackson is keen to support the yearly event, but as a Bishop, he cannot show favouritism by being sponsored himself. So he asked David to arrange something using his Harley as a focal point. An enjoyable challenge, he quickly arranged a motorbike tour for the Bishop and himself, visiting several of the larger places in the southern part of the county and two smaller ones en route. The objective being to raise awareness of the R+S event, and explain how it can benefit local churches. Also benefits walking groups, cycling clubs and anyone else.

It’s not just about a jolly day of inter-church travels on foot, by bike, or in a car. There is also a practical aspect because the people who are visiting churches can be sponsored to do so. Then a very important factor is that the sponsorship is split 50/50 between your own church, or club, and the Shropshire Historic Churches Trust, which uses its share to maintain the rich architectural heritage we have in the historic churches all over our beautiful county.

David explains to churches and clubs that there are no centrally planned hikes or bike rides. No; it’s an individual thing that anyone can do - get a sponsorship form, sign up a few friends and relatives, and then walk, ride or drive. Visit any churches you want and enjoy the day. In a multi-parish group of churches, people often get sponsored to visit all the parishes in their group.

Bishop Richard and David are raising awareness because, in many churches and clubs, the person who 'did' Ride+Stride before Covid has moved on. Then the new regime, often with a new vicar, does not know anything about it. They usually assume there will be a centrally organised bike ride that might visit their church. So they put out refreshments and get despondent when no bikers arrive, or maybe just one elderly stalwart in an elderly car.

"We were zig-zagging to some main settlements in the east-centre of the county: Madeley, Broseley, Much Wenlock, Bridgnorth, Highley, Cleobury Mortimer and Tenbury. All these churches are in Bishop Richard's Diocese. Ride+Stride is the main annual fundraiser for the trust and aims to be a fun day when people can visit our open churches and try not to eat too many cakes and biscuits!

"Jan and Jeanette from Madeley dressed up as ‘busy bees’ and were sponsored to go to six nearby churches all beginning with B – Badger, Barrow, Beckbury, Boningale, Broseley, and Buildwas. They met welcomers at three; two were unstaffed but were open with welcome refreshments; only one was closed. So we are getting the message across", says David in his laconic way.

And the pillion ride? “It’s a bucket list sort of thing,” added David, “I loved every minute of it. I'm doing my own walk - being sponsored to walk over the Long Mynd. But I hope I don't meet my 'bucket' just yet!"

By David Hardman - Contributor