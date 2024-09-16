Why is Bridgnorth’s Nationwide Bank no longer black and white?

Following a Historic Building Survey by Peter Ward of Heritage House Surveys, Bridgnorth, to establish the extent of rot to parts of the timer, it was discovered that a much older timber frame lay behind the visible facade.

A joint decision between the local authority, the Nationwide estates team and conservation professionals was made to restore as much of the original frame as possible and to limewash the timbers. Opening up the building revealed the now visible rosettes which were stripped of paint and restored to their original paint finishes by experts at Fine Lime Plaster.

The black and white that we so often see on timber frame buildings is not actually as traditional as we may think, rather it is a result of the availability of cheap tar during the Industrial Revolution and the mistaken idea that it would protect the wood Jake Oakley of Oakley Frame Buildings has carried out repairs to the frame and hopes that this will set a trend across the area to restore buildings to their original condition, thus improving their longevity. Repairs to the lime panels and mortars were carried out by expert Charlie Short of South Wales Heritage Plasterwork, and the decorative timber mouldings by Whitacre Bespoke.

Locals have campaigned for many years to improve the appearance of the high street and to encourage owners to take proper care of Bridgnorth's historic buildings Locals have commented 'That is an excellent restoration and when completed a real asset to the High Street aesthetics and also illustrates what can be achieved.'

By Lucy Wilkins - Contributor