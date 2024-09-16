Whitchurch voluntary group recognised as officially 'outstanding'!
We Are Whitchurch, a local voluntary group committed to improving their town, were delighted to have been recognised by Heart of England in Bloom, supported by the Royal Horticultural Society, for their achievements in transforming Whitchurch. The group received the highest level of achievement, level 5 'Outstanding' at the 'It's Your Neighbourhood' ceremony, on Friday, 13 September at the Holme Lacy Hotel, Hereford.
Tony Comley, an Assessor from Heart of England in Bloom was welcomed to the groups 'Jewel in the Crown', the Harry Richards Garden, Jubilee Park in July by Rose Hall, Deputy Mayor of Whitchurch. He was particularly impressed by WAW's creation of a Sensory Garden and Community Allotment which features a fantastic recycled Bottle Greenhouse, designed and built by students from Sir John Talbot's School. Tony was also impressed by other project work the group has completed, including clearing tidying and planting around this historic market town.
By Angela Hotchkiss - Contributor