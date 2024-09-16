Whitchurch voluntary group recognised as officially 'outstanding'!

Tony Comley, an Assessor from Heart of England in Bloom was welcomed to the groups 'Jewel in the Crown', the Harry Richards Garden, Jubilee Park in July by Rose Hall, Deputy Mayor of Whitchurch. He was particularly impressed by WAW's creation of a Sensory Garden and Community Allotment which features a fantastic recycled Bottle Greenhouse, designed and built by students from Sir John Talbot's School. Tony was also impressed by other project work the group has completed, including clearing tidying and planting around this historic market town.

Harry Richards Sensory Garden and Community Allotment. Photo: Angela Hotchkiss

By Angela Hotchkiss - Contributor