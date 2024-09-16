Shropshire Star
Table top sale for antiques, bric-a-brac & collectables this Saturday

Our next event will take place on Saturday, 21 September at the Belmont Hall in Wellington. We will have over 20 stalls selling a wide range of items including coins, banknotes, mineral specimens, antiques, china, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs, books, assorted bric-a-brac and much, much more.

Browse the variety of collectables. Photo: Bob Eastwick

Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is free, there is also ample free parking by the hall.

While you’re there, why not stop for a cuppa or a snack in our cafe – all at very good prices!

For all enquiries or to book a table, please call Steve Handley on 07814 536715.

Enjoy a cuppa and chat to the sellers. Photo: Bob Eastwick

By Bob Eastwick - Contributor

