Kupid the King delivers shining moment for young star

Crowds gathered in Hangar One and were entertained by performances from worldly cultures, including Hit the Dhol, Grace and Chinese Community, published poet Bones, and Hip-Hop and R&B artist Kupid the King who has gained international recognition, notably recording at the famous Patchwerk Studios, where renowned artists like 50 CENT, Drake, Britney Spears, and Beyoncé have also recorded during their peak.

A memorable moment during Kupid's performance occurred when a young girl wandered onto the stage: "I noticed her approaching the stage and saw a lady behind her panicking and trying to call her back. Clearly, she wanted her moment in the spotlight." said Kupid, "Perhaps in 10 or 15 years, she’ll be on stage telling her fans this story!"

Later, whilst performing his popular release Superhero, Kupid shared with spectators that when he isn’t on stages all over the country, he is also a SEMH wellbeing mentor and a performance and confidence coach.

Local makeup artist Abby Roberts said: "Kupid’s performance captured the local communities hearts, not only did he sing from the heart, but he gave stories to explain each song and it was really heartfelt." The Ms Diamond United Kingdom 2024 title holder went on to say: "A little girl came on stage and Kupid was so gentle with her, and put a massive smile on her face! His warmth and kindness was the epitome of his performance."

It was the end of a long and wet day when Kupid the King took to the stage, yet the atmosphere at the museum remained filled with excitement as attendees danced and sang along. The performance not only showcased the artist's impressive skills but also highlighted the community spirit, as people united to enjoy a day filled with entertainment.

Kupid was accompanied by fellow artists Ayy and Lavish Safiya, with support from DJ Panyaza. The Pageant Queen from Wolverhampton, crowned during Kupid’s visit to Wigan, remarked: "You can truly see his passion for his art, and he uplifts others by collaborating with talented local artists. He’s definitely someone to keep an eye on."

As the final notes of the event echoed through Hangar One, attendees left with smiles on their faces, grateful for a day of fun and camaraderie. Kupid the King's performance at the RAF Museum Midlands will surely be remembered as a highlight of the season, rain or shine. Follow Kupid the King on digital streaming platforms and social media to stay updated on his appearances.

By Rebecca Parked - Contributor