Shropshire Parkinson's communities invited to join new local physical activity groups

The focus groups will be available across the UK, both in-person and online, with participants being invited to share their thoughts and experiences about the importance of being active with the condition.

An expression of interest form has been developed to give people from across the UK an opportunity to register for one of the new focus groups in October. Anyone interested in taking part should complete the form before Friday, 20 September and Parkinson’s UK will contact chosen participants shortly after the closing date.

The consultations with the community will help Parkinson’s UK to develop a new library of resources and information about the best ways to be active with the condition.

Parkinson’s UK is looking for anyone with a connection to the condition to take part in the new focus groups which will help the charity to deliver more content and resources about the benefits of physical activity and exercise for people living with the condition.

We are asking the collective Parkinson’s community to let us know what you would like to see from our exercise and physical activity resources in future. You can find out how to apply by completing our expression of interest form: bit.ly/PhysicalActivityResources or by contacting Philip Lindley, Physical Activity Communications Officer on 07801 183349 or email plindley@parkinsons.org.uk.

By Your World Contributor