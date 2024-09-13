Shropshire financial business win national award

8 Financial Planning stood out by winning the coveted award for Best Client Outcomes. The Verve Group explain that this category celebrates firms “who work tirelessly to understand their clients and who have the technical ability to advise on ways to achieve best outcomes” making this a significant endorsement of 8 Financial Planning’s expertise and client focused approach.

Rikesh Bhatt, Founder and Financial Planner said “we are beyond thrilled to have won this award. The Verve Group are hugely respected in what they do, there was no “pay to play” involved, and the award was judged by an independent panel of peers and industry experts. To see all our hard work recognised in this way is incredible.”

Isha Bhatt, Operations Director said “We had a brilliant time in London, and feel honoured to have won. Hearing the judges feedback was just incredible and specifically commenting on our client focus means everything.”

By Isha Bhatt - Contributor