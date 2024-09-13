Abbey Day returning with a new venue

We are bringing back the Apple Day at a new location which is at Abbey Manor in Buildwas, on Sunday, 29 September.

We have taken over the Millennium Apple Press which was previously used at the Coalbrookdale Apple Day and hope to revive this event to its former glory.

We hope you join us for some entertainment, food, local stall holders, and most importantly bringing your apples to be pressed and turned into some tasty apple juice!

Tickets for this event are £3, £2.50 seniors, and under 16s go free!

We have stall holders that represent the local community that feature a variety of crafts, gifts, demonstrations, jewellery, charities and much more!

Being a community event, any revenue from this event will be contributed to the Buildwas Village, along with reinvesting in the Apple Day for the next year, along with any running costs.

We can't wait to see you there!

Poster: Gemma Howarth

By Gemma Howarth - Contributor