Award-winning Riverside Cabins to host a range of sell out wellbeing events this autumn - with 2025 dates just added!

This autumn Riverside Cabins near Shrewsbury will be hosting a series of sold out Wellbeing Retreats and have just launched 2025 dates! Working with renowned yoga instructor and Leith's trained plant-based chef Yasmin, guests are treated to delicious, nutritious meals and a range of yoga styles in the dreamy roundhouse studio and terrace overlooking the peaceful grounds. Combining (optional) onsite wild swimming plus paddleboards and kayaks for exploring, it's all about reconnecting with nature and some all important self care.

This September also sees the first UK endurance cycling challenge Borderland500 launch in Shropshire, with participants starting and finishing their rides at Riverside. Choosing 150, 250 or an incredible 500 mile, cyclists will pass ancient battlefields and mighty mountains across the county from 18-21 September. The challenge is no mean feat so to have everyone come together to complete their journey at Riverside and share in the achievement is an important feature and something we’ve all strived hard to achieve.

Riverside Cabins owner Anthony Prince said: "We're excited to be hosting Borderland500, and welcoming more riders to the region. In training for a leg of the challenge, I've been reminded just how beautiful this area really is. Whether it's exploring pretty country lanes or the incredible views over the Shropshire Hills, there are lots of little gems waiting to be discovered."

The Borderlands is also a lovely place to take a more leisurely ride if you don’t fancy’s a full-on endurance race and the Riverside team have lots of recommendations.

It's another initiative for this year round boutique business who recently won Best Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Organisation for the second year running at the West Midlands Tourism Awards as well as a finalist spot for Best Company 2024 in Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Awards.

For more information, please contact contact@riverside-cabins.co.uk or visit riverside-cabins.co.uk

By Laura Swingwood - Contributor