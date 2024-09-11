Shropshire Star
WI have a new bench to celebrate their centenary

Bicton and Oxon WI have commissioned a new oak bench to celebrate their centenary. Members gathered before the September meeting to hear member Rev Hannah Lins formally instal the bench and dedicate it for the future.

Published
Members gather to instal the centenary bench. Photo: Cathy Swan

Hopefully it will serve the village for many years to come!

The speaker for the evening was Rebecca Moulding talking about the Butterfield's Edward Johnson Trust - a fantastic charity that supports children in India who live on the railway platforms. She brought lots of items to sell - members went away with purchases and Rebecca went away with funds for the charity!

Celebrating 100 years of Bicton & Oxon WI. Photo: Cathy Swan

By Cathy Swan - Contributor

