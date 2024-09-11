University-level study - at no cost to the student

The college has secured funding for 12 months, enabling it to deliver a selection of higher technical qualification modules at no cost to students.

It is offering short courses in business, computing and health & social care as part of the scheme.

They are open to anyone between the age of 19 and 60. To qualify for the fully-funded places, they must be completed by the end of August next year.

Each of the modules form part of a higher technical qualification such as HNC or HND degree-level courses.

Helen Fellows, director of higher education at Telford College, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to try out some ‘taster’ university-level courses without any of the fees – and see if they want to progress their studies further.

“They are perfect for people who may have been out of learning for some time, and want to dip their toe back in the water at a higher level without the pressure of committing to a full qualification.

“The great thing about this opportunity is the flexible, bite-sized learning it offers, without the need to commit to a full degree. You can tailor your education to fit your life, with face-to-face study and classes taking place in the evenings.

“Anyone looking to retrain in a new career or upskill to enhance their existing job role can apply.

Credits obtained from the completion of these modules can be used at a later date towards full higher technical qualifications.

For more details, or to apply for a place, see telfordcollege.ac.uk/map/

By Carl Jones - Contributor