Shrewsbury's The Beach & Fever Throwback Party!

We are looking to invite old managers, staff, door staff and DJ's down and of course all you beautiful customers that made rumours what it was, the reunion is taking place in the original building which is now Club Boutique.

We will be partying from 3pm until 9pm on Saturday, 28 September, so get your babysitters booked, get your dancing shoes ready. We have a great range of non-alcoholic drinks available on the day and will be providing free pizzas to keep them energy levels going.

Don’t miss this over 30s day party and relive the days of The Beach & Fever - book yourselves a ticket online at clubboutiqueshrewsbury.com

By Matt Taylor - Contributor