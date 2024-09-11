Oswestry care home holds summer fete to commemorate new garden

HC-One’s Bluebell View care home, which provides high quality residential, residential dementia and nursing care, opened in April this year and cost £12 million to build. It has the capacity to host up to 80 residents at any one time.

The opening of the garden was one of the final touches in the completion of all the home’s high-quality facilities. It was officially opened by the Reverend Keith Musson, and his wife Pat.

To commemorate and celebrate the opening of the garden, over 100 guests attended a summer fete featuring stalls, games, face-painting, and a wide range of refreshments, including food prepared by the Bluebell View kitchen team.

A fire engine from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was also available for people to inspect, while fire officers explained some of their important roles and responsibilities in keeping the community safe from fire.

Live music was provided by popular local entertainer, Paul Watkins, who got the crowd singing and swaying along.

Bluebell View Resident Liaison Manager, Sheilagh Lewis, said: “We had a wonderful time on Saturday, the sun shone, and we had a lovely turnout.

“It was great to welcome Reverend Keith Musson and his wife Pat to our home to formally open our new garden.

“It was also brilliant to see our residents enjoy getting involved in preparing for the day. They loved helping with decorations and we all had such a lovely laugh together.”

Michelle Middleton-Smith, Bluebell View’s Home Manager, added: “We are delighted to have opened our new garden, which is a beautiful environment in which residents can spend time talking with friends and relatives.

“We loved inviting the community to Bluebell View to help celebrate the opening of this new facility.

“We look forward to supporting our local Oswestry community even more over the next few weeks and months.”

By Emma Hird - Contributor