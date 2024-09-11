New members for local organisation following community showcase

Dozens of new members signed up and there was considerable interest from the public in the organisations activities – so now they’re going to repeat the exercise in the town on Friday, 27 September.

U3a Ludlow is an organisation for retired or semi-retired people throughout the Ludlow area which offers a vast array of activities for both mind and body.

There are regular monthly meetings at the Assembly Rooms featuring expert speakers on a wealth of topics, plus more than 50 study groups offering activities in such subjects as art and architecture, games and pastimes, history, intellectual pursuits, international languages, music and performance, walking, science and even an opportunity to learn to play a ukulele - with new groups being formed all the time.

You get all this for just £16 a year, and for this you will be entitled to participate in all or any of the Ludlow u3a activities - some are free while others charge a small fee to cover expenses. You will also have delivered to your address five copies each year of “Third Age Matters”, a lively magazine which gives you news and features of interest to members.

There are around 600 members of the organisation but it is always actively seeking new members - all you have to do is come to the organisation’s stand on September 27 - or come to the next monthly meeting at the Assembly Rooms on September 30. The meeting starts at 11am with coffee being served from 10.30am. Members of the committee will be in attendance to complete your membership sign-up.

The Ludlow U3a motto is: ‘Learn, Laugh and Live’ - if you become a member you will certainly do that!

By Richard Westwood-Brookes - Contributor