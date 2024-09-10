New chief executive for Midlands based military association

Colonel (Ret’d) Richard Maybery took on the role of Chief Executive at the West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association (RFCA) in December 2017 after a 35 year career in the regular Army.

After nearly seven years in the Colonel Maybery is retiring and handing over to Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Richard Hopkins.

Colonel Maybery commented: "It’s been an enormous privilege to have been Chief Executive of the West Midland RFCA for almost 7 years. I have relished the role; and should like to pay tribute to the dedication and professionalism of the staff who make up the RFCA team, here at the headquarters in Birmingham and across the West Midlands with our Army Cadet Force County HQs.

"Delivering support and advocating for our Reserves and Cadets is such a worthwhile thing to do, and perhaps never more important, for many reasons, than it is now. I’m extremely grateful for the support and work of our Board and Association membership as well as the huge number of supportive employers, councils, and other organisations across the region. I shall certainly miss them and those networks very much.

But all good things must come to an end – it’s time for some new blood now and I wish my successor, Lt Col Richard Hopkins all good fortune in the role."

Lt Col Richard Hopkins took over the position of Chief Executive in September 2024 and brings a wealth of experience to the West Midland RFCA. He started his journey as a West Midlands Cadet in the Army Cadet Force before joining the Royal Marines at the age of 20 and went on to serve over a 23 year career.

After leaving the Royal Marines Lt Col Hopkins retrained and established his own business in the financial services and which signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant and achieved an Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award. During this time he also volunteered for five years as Commandant, Hereford & Worcester Army Cadet Force.

Lt Col Hopkins commented: "I would like to thank Colonel Richard Maybery for his dedication, care and considered leadership of the West Midland RFCA and on behalf of all of us at the RFCA and those who benefit from its work, wish him the very best for the future.

"I am delighted and feel deeply privileged to have been appointed as the next Chief Executive. Having benefited so much as a Cadet, volunteer and latterly as an employer, from the support that the RFCA provides, I am grateful for the opportunity to lead and advance the Association on behalf of the members and beneficiaries."

