World famous guitarists set for spectacular night of music at Wem Town Hall

Lulo Reinhardt is a name associated with world music and Latin Swing, a guitar virtuoso with unmistakable roots. The grandnephew of legendary jazz guitarist and composer, Django Reinhardt, Lulo is a world-famous Sinti guitarist in his own rights, with a big name on international stages with a mixture of gypsy jazz, flamenco and South American rhythms. Today he is one of the most important, authentic and unmistakable “voices” in Sinti music with a musical genius giving the appearance of utter effortlessness.

This Friday, Lulo Reinhardt will partner with Belarusian guitarist and singer Yuliya Lonskaya for a spectacular night of music at Wem Town Hall. Rose Horner, Director of Wem Town Hall, says: “It has been 10 years since Lulo Reinhardt first performed at Wem Town Hall and we are hugely excited to be inviting him back for one of the best performances of acoustic guitar you will ever hear!”

Don’t miss this one night only musical extravaganza in Wem on Friday, 13 September, 8pm - get your tickets from wemtownhall.co.uk.

By Emma Jones - Contributor