Winner of education award reveals the difference it will make

The Just Credit Union 2024 award, now in its fourth year, has been won by Jessica from Shrewsbury who will be studying for a BA (Hons) Health and Social Care with The Open University.

Jessica said: “I would like to thank Just Credit Union. After having my son three years ago I made the decision to go back to studying and begin a degree in health and social care.

“My dream career is to be involved in children’s social care.

“My son does have additional needs which is why I have chosen to study from home. I will be using the grant towards a new laptop which will be vital for my studies.”

She added: “Just Credit Union’s grant will make a real difference to both myself and my son.”

The Just Credit Union education award is made in memory of Roger Walker, long-time supporter and board member of the not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative.

Steve Barras, Just Credit Union’s development officer, said: “We wish Jessica and all the others who applied all the very best in their education and careers.

“Applications for 2025 will open in June next year and details will be provided on our website.”

By Peter Love - Contributor