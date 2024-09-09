Village hall blooming with exhibits at annual show

We wish to thank everyone who has helped this show to take place, including the Dawley Hamlets Parish Council for sponsoring us, Horsehay Village Hall for allowing us to use their hall, Meadowdale Nurseries for their continued support, Tesco's for donating cakes for our refreshments, Asda, everyone who donated raffle prizes, the committee members, judges, the Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin Councillor Ian Preece for attending and presenting the trophies, and raffle prizes for us, and all the volunteers who helped too.

But this show would not go ahead without the exhibitors and the visitors who come to view the show.

With 91 exhibitors entering the show they managed to exhibit 424 items between them, with 121 exhibits in the produce sections alone, 81 exhibits in the cookery, 71 exhibits in the photography section, 52 exhibits in the handicraft section this is just a selection of exhibits we had on show.

The 29 lovely exhibits in the children classes were great to see, we are trying every year to encourage the younger generation to enter our show with the children classes being free to enter and this year all children entering also received a medal and a bee bag, which inside included sunflowers seeds, pots, labels, growing instructions and a trowel which were kindly donated by a member of our committee Pat Culling.

In the last three years we have also included new trophies for best in all sections in the Junior sections in memory of the late Councillor Beryl Onions, these trophies the children can keep, but this year a new overall trophy for the Junior section was donated by Lynda Rhodes in memory of the late Daisy Rhodes from Lawley Village who loved children, so we thought this would be a wonderful idea. The winner would be able to look after the trophy for the year, but the best bit is it is the biggest trophy the society have, this year's winner was Ruben Tidman-Poole, who was very happy to have won it.

Horsehay Horticultural Society Flower, Vegetable & Craft Show

Pat Culling with first place onions

Youngsters Rowan and Isaac

The show is always on the first Saturday in September at Horsehay Village Hall, schedules and entry forms are placed on our facebook page Horsehay Horticultural Society around mid July and can be emailed to you too.

A list of the class winners, trophy winners and photos of this year's show are on our page now for you all to view.

Liam Bennett 12 with his winning entries

Archie Barnett

Horsehay Horticultural Society Flower, Vegetable & Craft Show

Anyone wanting to know more or wishing to receive a schedule please email debtov@icloud.com.

By Deb Tovey - Contributor