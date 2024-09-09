UB40 featuring Ali Campbell announce 'Up Close and Personal' show in Wolverhampton

Reggae icons UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell have announced UK ‘Up Close and Personal’ shows to round off 2024, including the Wolverhampton Civic Hall on December 5.

These shows will be the most intimate UK shows the band have performed in many years, following on from several sold out arena tours over the last decade which have cemented their legacy as the UK’s most successful Reggae band of all time.

On the shows, Ali Campbell says: “We love doing these intimate shows, it’s always such a great atmosphere. This is the perfect way to end the year of fantastic shows we’ve had all around the globe. Big love, Ali x.”

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell have sold over 70 million records worldwide, including over 50 hits in the UK Singles Charts alone, all propelled by one of the greatest voices in UK music, let alone Reggae, Ali Campbell.

With accolades including an Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, alongside Grammy and BRIT Award nominations, as well as a recent induction into the Music Walk of Fame on Camden High Street; Ali has been recognised for his incredible mark on bringing Reggae music to the masses.

For over 45 years the band’s ubiquitous hits such as ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, ‘Many Rivers to Cross’, ‘Kingston Town’, ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’, ‘I Got You Babe’, and of course, ‘Red Red Wine’ have resonated worldwide, with audiences in all corners of the globe clamoring to see them live.

