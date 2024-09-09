The Science of Weird Stuff: Why Our Minds Conjure the Paranormal

In his fascinating and entertaining talk, Chris French reviews paranormal claims to discover what lurks behind this “weird stuff”.

This is a free public talk on Thursday, 19 September at Shrewsbury Unitarian Church (SY1 1LR). Arrive 6.30pm for 7pm start. No tickets are required, just turn up.

Chris French is Emeritus Professor and Head of the Anomalistic Psychology Research Unit in the Psychology Society at Goldsmith, University of London. He is a Fello of the British Psychological Society and of the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry and a Patron of Humanists UK.

Presented by Shropshire Humanists. Queries to dr.simon.nightingale@gmail.com

By Helen van Rijis Woodyatt - Contributor