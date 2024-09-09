Popular town museum seeks volunteers

Run entirely by volunteers, the museum tells the story of the town covering over a thousand years of history. The museum is open at weekends and the organisation is looking for new stewards to help with next year’s programme.

Jane Allard, Steward Coordinator said: “The time commitment isn’t excessive, perhaps three or four occasions during the year, you get to meet interesting people and the chance to tell visitors about this wonderful town.”

“There’s also the chance to help with one-off events held in the museum”, Jane added.

The Museum will be open until the end of September between 1.30pm and 4.30pm every Saturday and Sunday, and on Saturday, 21 September from 11am to 5pm when the town celebrates its Michaelmas Fair.

Admission to the House on Crutches is free although donations are always welcome; they are the museum’s main source of income and help keep it open.

To find out more about volunteering, contact Jane Allard at: janemallard29@gmail.com.

For more information about the museum, visit hocmuseum.org.uk

By John Rimmer - Contributor