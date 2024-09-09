Partnership programme gives families special days out during school holidays

On Wednesdays during August, families registered with the programme had the opportunity to visit Blists Hill Victorian Town for the day. They dressed up in Victorian costume, tried candle-making and brick making, visited the Victorian Schoolroom, had a go on traditional fairground rides and enjoyed the Victorian Seaside Experience event. Children also received a free lunch from the Forest Glen Pavilion café.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s Happy Healthy Active Holidays programme funds places at summer holidays clubs for children and young people from reception through to Year 11 who receive benefit-related free school meals. Each club includes fun activities and a nutritious meal at lunchtime for children. The clubs offer young people who might not normally have the chance to enjoy out-of-school activities to be active, take part in fun, engaging and enriching activities, and enjoy a healthy meal each day.

Amanda Phillipson, Lifelong Learning Manager at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, a heritage conservation and education charity, said: “This is the second year that the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has taken part in the Happy Healthy Active Holidays programme. We are delighted to offer a special day-out to families who might not ordinarily have the opportunity to visit Blists Hill Victorian Town and who may miss out on the regular provision of free meals at school during term time.”

Mykala Hopkins, Delivery Officer for Telford and Wrekin Council’s Happy Healthy Active Holidays programme, said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust to offer Telford children a day at Blists Hill Victorian Town where they can enjoy fun and enriching activities and a healthy meal.”

Families can find out more at: hhah.telford.gov.uk/

By Sarah Watson - Contributor