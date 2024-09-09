From the Pageant to the Planes: Kupid the King to rap his way into RAF museum

The school summer break has come to an end and Kupid the King is ready to bring his energy back to the Midlands to perform with DJ Panyaza at a fun filled day for all of the family to enjoy. The RAF Museum Midlands is set to hold a community day on Sunday, 15 September in Cosford, and is inviting locals to experience the 'spirit' of the region as it throws open its doors for the vibrant, free event in partnership with the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council.

The event will offer an array of interactive workshops, highlight the inspiring stories of local people and bring a 'spectacular' line-up of dance, music, and spoken word acts to the stage including an incredible performance from Wolverhampton's high fashion artist Kupid the King.

It has been an eventful summer for the Hip-hop and R&B artist, Kupid the King! With consecutive releases of his tracks "P Louise" and "Superhero," Kupid embarked on a nationwide tour, gracing fashion shows, festivals, cookouts, pageants, and more.

Kupid Kicked things off in his home city and travelled up from Wolverhampton making stops along the way before performing at MANDEM Meet-ups Manchester Cookout, the King then made a speedy return to the Midlands for his headline concert with Soul Sessions Brum at The Night Owl Birmingham.

After a short stay down south and a performance at a fashion show in London Kupid headed home to Wolves to deliver music workshops for young people at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Curiosity Productions & Gazebo TIE. Wrapping up the holiday season in Wigan, Kupid the King took on the roles of judge and performer at Miss Diamond UK & EU.

Be sure to check out Kupid the King on digital streaming platforms and social media to find out where he'll be popping up next. As Kupid continues to make his mark in the music industry and inspire young talents through workshops, shows, and performance and confidence coaching, his journey serves as a testament to the power of creativity and community in shaping a bright and colourful future.

By Rebecca Parked - Contributor